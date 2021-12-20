MIAMI (WSVN) - Four people were injured after they were involved in a rollover crash in Miami, police said.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the two-vehicle wreck in the area of Southwest 22nd Avenue and Eighth Street, at around 10:15 a.m., Sunday.

The impact left one of the cars on its side and on fire.

Investigators said two adult victims were ejected from the vehicle.

Good Samaritans at the scene helped the victims.

Crews were able to put out the flames.

Paramedics transported the two victims who were ejected to Ryder Trauma Center in unknown conditions.

