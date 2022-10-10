NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Four people have been shot in a Northeast Miami-Dade neighborhood, sending three of the victims to the hospital, police said.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene of the shooting along the 500 block of Northeast 150th Street, at around 7:15 p.m., Sunday.

Investigators said the victims had gathered outside a house when someone discharged a weapon in their direction.

Some residents said they heard as many as 20 gunshots, whereas others heard about a dozen. They all agreed there were a lot of bullets flying in rapid succession.

“I just heard about a full clip go off. Maybe it was multiple guns, but from what I heard, it was about, I mean, nine to 12, but it was very rapid, ‘pop, pop, pop,’ and I could be miscounting,” said area resident Jason Hasarouck.

Paramedics transported three of the victims to area hospital in unknown conditions. The fourth victim was treated at the scene.

7News cameras captured an active scene, as officers blocked off the street about a block away from the scene of the shooting. Officers were seen searching the area with flashlights and speaking with neighbors.

Police have not provided details about a possible subject, as they continue to investigate.

