NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A car crashed into the back of a transit bus in Northeast Miami-Dade, sending four people to the hospital, officials said.

That car’s front hood was totaled after it slammed into a Miami-Dade Transit bus in the area of Northeast 116th Street and Biscayne Boulevard, at around 9 a.m. on Thursday.

The collision happened after the bus had stopped at a bus stop.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, four people were transported to area hospitals by private ambulance.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.