NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police hauled away four subjects in handcuffs following a chaotic chain of events that began with a department store theft. The criminals then led police on a pursuit that involved a stolen U-Haul van and ended with a man dangling from the Florida Turnpike in Northwest Miami-Dade.

On Friday morning, police released the identities of four suspects: Jermaal Calvin Stennett, Mekal Tarashi Wilson, Norbert Alphonso Baugh and Shuneka Oreatha Gordon.

Wilson, the driver who tried to get away, faces the most charges — aggravated battery, grand theft, fleeing and eluding, and resisting arrest. He is being held on no bond.

The pursuit began Thursday afternoon as Miami-Dade Police officers and Florida Highway Patrol troopers followed the van that headed northbound on the Turnpike near 112th Avenue, while 7Skyforce hovered above the high-speed pursuit.

According to FHP, Homestead Police requested their assistance after one of their officers was assaulted. Investigators said several subjects were accused of stealing items from Kohl’s located at 2455 NE 10th Court.

“As the officers were arriving, they observed several males come out of the back emergency door of the Kohl’s with two carts full of just merchandise,” said Homestead Police Capt, Fernando Morales.

Police said the subjects tried to void capture.

“They were able to place [the merchandise] in the vehicle. When the officers attempted to stop these subjects, the driver rammed one of the police cars with the police officer inside,” said Morales.

That officer was OK.

The confrontation outside Kohl’s set off an all-out blitz to catch the van and those inside.

7Skyforce hovered over the Turnpike as several police cruisers were behind the white van.

According to officials, the vehicle was traveling over 80 mph and had a flat tire. During the pursuit, one driver in a silver vehicle was hit by the van but appeared OK.

FHP troopers caught up to the van in the area of Northwest 106th St and three PIT maneuvers were initiated, which caused the van to stop. But the drama — and danger — wasn’t over.

As officers were taking one of the subjects into custody, another attempted to jump over the edge of a barrier wall. Officers closed on with guns, shields and a police K-9.

The Homestead Police officer who was attacked was among those who pulled the subject to safety and prevented him from falling off the ledge.

“The same officers that he rammed now became saviors and saved the subject and were able to pull him back over the overpass, where he was taken into custody,” said Morales.

Homestead Police said stolen drugs and merchandise were found in the stolen van. All of the suspects were taken into custody.

A tow truck arrived at the scene to remove the stolen van.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.