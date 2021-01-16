4 in custody after bikers spotted in parts of Miami-Dade ahead of MLK Day

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of bikers and riders of all-terrain vehicles were spotted causing havoc in parts of Miami-Dade County two days before Martin Luther King Jr. Day, leading police to take four of them into custody.

Cellphone video posted to social media captured the riders popping wheelies along the northbound lanes of Biscayne Boulevard in Miami, Saturday night.

In Miami Beach, police are looking for the person who fled from authorities on an ATV on the MacArthur Causeway.

UPDATE: The MacArthur Causeway is now open. So far, we have 4 subjects in custody and have seized 6 dirt bikes/ATV’s. 2 of the riders abandoned their vehicles and fled. pic.twitter.com/y1yETU1IVa — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) January 17, 2021

The causeway was closed for some time but has since reopened.

Miami Beach Police officials confirmed four people were detained, and six dirt bikes and ATVs were pulled from the road. They added two of the riders abandoned their vehicles and took off.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.