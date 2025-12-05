NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Four people are in the hospital following a traffic crash involving a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue vehicle in North Miami.

According to officials, North Miami Police and MDFR responded to the scene of a crash involving a rescue truck along Northwest 135th Street, just west of Interstate 95 around 4:20 p.m., Friday.

7Skyforce flew above the scene of the crash, capturing the front-end damage on the rescue truck.

Officials say the truck was transporting a patient from a previous call when the crash happened. That patient was transferred to another unit and taken to a local hospital.

Another vehicle appeared to have careened into a nearby pole following the crash.

Authorities are redirecting traffic through a nearby parking lot to go around the crash.

Cameras for 7News also captured a man being loaded onto a stretcher by paramedics before being placed into the back of an ambulance.

He was taken to a nearby hospital.

MDFR says three of their employees were also transported to a local hospital to be evaluated.

His exact condition and the circumstances that led to the crash are unknown.

