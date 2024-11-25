MIAMI (WSVN) - Four people were transported to the hospital after shots were fired in Miami.

Miami Police and Miami-Dade Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the area of NW 16th Ave. and 59th St. at around 1 p.m. Monday.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where a car was taped off. The car was riddled with several bullet holes and had both its driver-side and passenger windows shattered.

According to police, three people were transported to the Jackson Memorial Hospital, while the fourth person drove themselves to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

“We haven’t had any situations or altercations or any kind of violence to report at all,” said one resident. “Thus far, it’s been a quiet and very neighborly complex.”

It is unclear whether those involved are residents of the community.

The four are in stable conditions.

Police have not released a description of a subject.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.