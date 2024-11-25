MIAMI (WSVN) - Four people were transported to the hospital after shots were fired in Miami.

Miami Police and Miami-Dade Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the area of NW 16th Ave. and 59th St. at around 1:30 p.m. Monday.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where a gray sedan was taped off. The car was riddled with several bullet holes and had both its driver-side and passenger windows shattered. The victims left their shoes and clothing right next to the abandoned car.

Miami-Dade Detectives arrived at NW 23rd Ave. and 52nd St. to find several bullet casings scattered across the area.

According to police, three people were transported to the Jackson Memorial Hospital, while the fourth person drove themselves to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

“We haven’t had any situations or altercations or any kind of violence to report at all,” said one resident. “Thus far, it’s been a quiet and very neighborly complex.”

Ty, the mother of the 19-year-old man involved, told 7News everyone inside the vehicle is related.

“I literally went crazy, because this is my son,” she said. “I just saw the car and fell to my knees because the car looked so bad. I didn’t know what had happened. From my understanding, they were at someone’s house, leaving someone’s house.”

People who live in the neighborhood said they heard back-to-back gunshots.

“I was scared,” said Danisha Grays, a witness. “I grabbed my baby, and we went in the back, and we just laid down.”

The family of the victims said they are between 17 and 20 years old and were shot mostly in their lower bodies.

“I pulled up on the scene where the car was and demanded medical attention for all of them because they were just questioning them,” Ty said.

The four are in stable conditions and alert.

“It’s unfortunate they were in the wrong place at the wrong time when it happened,” said Meka, one victim’s relative. “We were devastated when we got the call. We didn’t know what was going on. The way the car looked, it looked like they wanted them dead.”

“Our detectives are working around the clock to determine exactly who was the person behind this,” said MDPD Officer Kiara Delva. “We’re thankful that the victims appear to be alert and stable at this time. That way detectives can make contact with them and get more information. That way they can locate the suspect or suspects responsible.”

Police have not yet released a description of a subject. They urge anyone with any information on this crime to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

