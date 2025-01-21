MIAMI (WSVN) - Four people were transported to local hospitals after a multi-vehicle accident involving a tour bus.

The incident occurred in the area of Northeast Fourth Street and Biscayne Boulevard in downtown Miami at around 3:15 Tuesday afternoon.

7News cameras captured the tour bus stopped off of the road, having knocked over a tree.

According to Miami Fire Rescue, four vehicles were involved.

Julio Abello, who was the driver in one of the cars involved, told 7News he was blindsided when the crash occurred.

“Basically I was in the center lane, the bus was right there picking up passengers, when all of sudden he darted out and took me with him all the way to the top,” he said in Spanish. “It scared the hell out of me.”

Three victims were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center and one to the University of Miami hospital.

No serious injuries were reported.

Towing crews had to tow the bus out from over the tree and onto Biscayne Boulevard, blocking a lane and heading northbound.

The bus, as well as part of the tree struck, has since been removed from the area.

It’s unclear what led to the crash.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.