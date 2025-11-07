SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - Four people were rushed to the hospital after a driver crashed into parked cars in Surfside.

Surfside Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the crash that occurred in front of Grove Kosher Market in the area of 95th Street and Harding Avenue on Thursday night.

Officials said the crash resulted in people being trapped inside the mangled car.

Video posted to social media shows paramedics tending to the injured people and debris from the crash on the street.

Paramedics rushed two people to Jackson North Medical Center and two others to HCA Florida Aventura Hospital.

Witnesses describe what they saw.

“It was that black SUV came straight into a parked white SUV that was here,” said a woman.

She said hours before the crash took place, the sidewalk was packed with people.

“That car could’ve easily hit so many other people. It hit no other cars except the parked car and the cars surrounding it. It could’ve been bad,” she said.

Toby Wiederman told 7News she saw the aftermath from an Uber.

“It was a very big commotion here,” said Wiederman. “I saw people jumping out of their seats here because this is always packed.”

An investigation is underway to determine what caused this chaotic crash.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.