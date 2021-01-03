4 hospitalized after shooting in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting in Miami that sent four people to the hospital.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene in the area of Northwest 25th Avenue and 36th Street, Sunday night.

Paramedics have transported the victims to Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition.

Police are attempting to determine a motive behind the shooting, as they continue to investigate.

