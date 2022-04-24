MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews took four people to to the hospital, including a child, after a violent crash in Miami sent a car flying into a storefront.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the multi-vehicle collision at the intersection of Northwest 17th Avenue and 47th Street, at around 7:30 p.m., Saturday.

Surveillance video captured the moment of impact, as a car slammed into an SUV that was making a left turn in front of a convenience store.

The impact was so strong that it caused the SUV to careen into the business and strike another vehicle that had stopped in front of the building with its hazard lights flashing.

Rich Brian said he was working at his smoke shop, located a block away from the convenience store, when the crash happened.

“I did see a lot of people getting hysterical down there, so I didn’t know what was going on,” he said, “but yeah, I just hope everybody is OK.”

Area resident Rickey Von Welch said he heard the crash.

“Yeah, I was sitting there on my porch, and I heard a boom. I thought a pole fell down,” he said.

7News cameras captured car parts and glass scattered across the street, as well as a hole looking right into the convenience store.

Investigators said three adults and a child suffered injuries.

“A young lady got hurt, a couple of people got hurt,” said Von Welch.

Paramedics transported the victims to area hospitals. Police said they are all listed in stable condition.

A 7News crew showed Von Welch the surveillance video of the crash.

“My goodness, and it went right through my favorite store,” he said.

Police said no one inside the store at the time of the crash was hurt.

But people who know this area well said wrecks along this stretch of Northwest 17th Avenue happen way too often.

“Seventeenth Ave. is pretty crazy,” said Brian.

“All I know is that on this street right here, we’ve had multiple accidents, and we actually need some kind of delay, light switch up there,” said Von Welch. “I mean, I don’t want my kids to get hurt.”

It’s unclear whether or not any of the drivers will face charges.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.