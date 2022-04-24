MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews took four people to to the hospital, including a juvenile, after a multi-vehicle crash in Miami sent a car careening into a building.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash near Northwest 47th Street and 17th Avenue, at around 7:30 p.m., Saturday.

Investigators said three vehicles were involved in the wreck that caused one of them to slam into the structure.

7News cameras captured a hole in the building as a result of the crash.

Investigators said three adults and a juvenile suffered injuries. Paramedics transported them to area hospitals.

Police said the victims are all listed in stable condition.

It’s unclear whether or not any of the drivers will face charges.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

