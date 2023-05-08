NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Four people was transported to the hospital after a vehicle collided with a Miami-Dade Police cruiser.

MDPD and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived at the scene of the crash in the area of Northwest 25th Avenue and 62nd Street, Monday afternoon.

According to police, the incident started in the City of Miami and ended in Northwest Miami-Dade.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where one person was seen on handcuffed on a stretcher as they were being moved into a rescue vehicle.

The officer in the cruiser was not injured during the crash but was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

According to police, three subjects were taken into custody and were also transported to the hospital.

