NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Four people was transported to the hospital after a vehicle collided with a Miami-Dade Police cruiser.

MDPD and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived at the scene of the crash in the area of Northwest 25th Avenue and 62nd Street, Monday afternoon.

According to City of Miami Police, they were following a suspect’s vehicle in Miami that was allegedly involved in an armed carjacking Monday morning. Their pursuit ended when the vehicle crashed into a MDPD cruiser in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Police said that during the morning carjacking, the suspects fired shots at a victim.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where one person was seen in handcuffs on a stretcher as they were being moved into a rescue vehicle.

Police told 7News that one of the suspect’s in the vehicle pointed a rifle out the window. They do not know if the suspect fired any shots.

“Our Tactile Robbery Units, which are unmarked police vehicles, located the vehicle, saw the three suspects inside, attempted to stop it and then followed them as they were pointing the long rifle at them, and officers continued to chase,” Miami Police Officer Michael Vega said.

The cruiser had damage to its front bumper and one vehicle was seen flipped on its side.

The officer in the cruiser was not injured during the crash but was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

According to police, three subjects were taken into custody and were also transported to the hospital.

The suspects are in stable condition.

The area has been blocked up to drivers as police continue to investigate.

