4 hospitalized after crash involving children in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken four people to the hospital, including children, after they were involved in a crash in Northwest Miami-Dade, officials said.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene of the crash at the corner of Northwest 66th Street and 22nd Avenue, just after 2:10 p.m., Saturday.

Witnesses said a white BMW sedan was driving down 22nd Avenue and a dark colored Subaru SUV was driving down 66th Street when they collided.

Cellphone video sent in by a 7News viewer captured the damaged vehicles at the scene. The footage shows five children and two adults appeared to have been involved in the crash.

Witnesses said they saw a man run out from the SUV.

Paramedics have transported the victims to Jackson Memorial Hospital in unknown conditions.

Area resident Staci Clemons was shocked by the violent crash.

“We’ve gotta say prayers for them, and I really uphold, and I wish everybody else upholds, the prayers for those kids,” she said. “One lady had to get cut out of the car, so it’s really bad.”

Police have not provided further details about the crash, as they continue to investigate,

