SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took at least four people, including a teenager, to the hospital after they were injured in a crash in Southwest Miami-Dade that led police to arrest a driver.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the two-vehicle crash in the area of Southwest 99th Avenue and 56th Street, just after 8:45 p.m., Wednesday.

According to investigators, the driver of a Corvette was driving recklessly when he crashed into a minivan.

7News cameras captured a mangled minivan and a Corvette at the scene, as paramedics treated injured victims on stretchers.

Paramedics transported three adults and a teen to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital in stable condition.

Police said they arrested the driver of the Corvette for reckless driving and driving without a driver’s license.

The driver was also transported for a medical evaluation.

Back at the scene, officers shut down the westbound lanes of Southwest 56th Street near 99th Avenue as they continue to investigate.

