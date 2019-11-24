4 hospitalized after 2 Miami cops struck by hit-and-run driver

MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken three City of Miami Police officers and another person to the hospital after, officials said, two of the officers were struck by a driver who fled from the scene.

Miami Police and Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene of the crash along the 1100 block of Northwest 11th Street, just before 11 p.m., Sunday.

According to investigators, two of the officers were assisting someone outside of their squad cars when they were hit by a car. Shortly after, the driver took off.

A third officer who was inside of the cruisers was also hurt. The person the officers were helping was not injured.

#BreakingNews : @MiamiPD searching for a hit and run driver after two of their officers were struck while helping someone outside their vehicle. Both officers taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital along with the person they were helping. No word on the extent of injuries. @wsvn — Joe Roetz (@JoeRoetz) November 25, 2019

Fortunately, the incident took place near Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, so paramedics were able to transport the officers there quickly. They also transported a person who was allegedly a passenger in the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run.

Officials said all three officers are listed in stable condition, and their injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.