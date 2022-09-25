NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took four train crew members to the hospital after two freight trains collided near Miami International Airport in Northwest Miami-Dade, causing a derailment and leading to a major road closure.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash near Perimeter Road and Northwest 15th Street, Saturday night.

A statement issued by a CSX spokesperson reads in part, “Two CSX rock trains were involved in an incident near Miami International Airport that resulted in a derailment.”

According to a Tri-Rail spokesperson, the two trains crashed on an industrial track outside the main line.

MDFR officials said the collision took place at around 7 p.m.

A picture posted to social media by Andy Slater captured the aftermath of the impact. A closer look at the image shows one of the trains is lopsided.

Paramedics transported the injured victims to area hospitals with minor injuries.

The CSX statement reads in part, “As a precaution, several crew members were transported to the hospital for evaluation.”

MDFR officials said the Miami-Dade County Department of Environmental Resources Management was notified about a fuel spill due to the crash.

The CSX statement reads in part, “Preliminary reports indicate that an unknown quantity of diesel fuel spilled from the derailed locomotives. There are no waterways impacted.”

Tri-Rail officials said hazmat crews have responded to the scene.

Since the crash took place outside the main line, it has not affected Tri-Rail’s train schedule.

Police said they have shut down the eastbound lanes of Perimeter Road between Northwest 57th and 45th avenues while fire crews and the hazmat unit worked to decontaminate the area.

Officials with MIA said there is currently no access to the airport through Perimeter Road. Drivers are advised to take the Dolphin Expressway as an alternate route.

According to the CSX website, the company transports a variety of things, including “biodiesel, ethanol, automobiles and chemicals, among other equipment.

The CSX statement goes on to say, “CSX is currently investigating the incident and working closely with local first responders to assess the situation as we develop a recovery plan.”

Police have not provided further details about the collision, as they continue to investigate.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.