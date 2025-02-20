Four cities in the sunshine state will be the hot spot for Spring Break, according to a recent data collected by AAA.

Orlando, Tampa, Fort Lauderdale, and Miami all made AAA’s top ten list for the top destinations for Spring Break 2025.

International destinations include Rome, London, Paris, Barcelona and Madrid.

A domestic ticket is going for an average of $820 while an international ticket is more than $1,400.

