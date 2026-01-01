(WSVN) - Four families across South Florida celebrated the start of a New Year hearing the first cries of the newest members of their families.

The families rang in the New Year with their newborns coming into the world at the perfect time shortly after midnight struck to begin 2026.

At Memorial Regional Hospital, the countdown ended with a cry of joy as baby Isaiah made his grand entrance at exactly 12:16 a.m., Thursday morning.

Isaiah weighs just over six pounds and stretched out at 19 inches, making a special entrance for first time parents Donnica Haynes and Shamar Williams.

“He didn’t want to come on the 31st. He wanted to be special and come Jan. 1. So yeah, this is our New Year’s baby,” said Haynes.

The special moment to begin the year already turning 2026 into something different for the young family.

“It’s good. It’s pretty much good right now,” said Williams.

The couple said they’re looking forward to baby Isaiah’s presence in their home.

“Just having his presence and, you know, to fill the house with joy,” said Haynes.

Just a few miles away at HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, another midnight miracle occurred.

Baby Eden Skye Garrido was born at 12:14 a.m. to join the family of five for the New Year.

“We’re exhausted, but we’re excited, we’re ecstatic. Best way to ring in the New Year,” said mother Megan Garrido.

She said the newborn’s name has a special meaning.

“Eden Skye means a new beginning — like the garden of Eden. We’re blessed to ring in the New Year with baby Eden,” said Megan.

At South Miami Hospital, baby Sienna joined the New Year celebration at 12:41 a.m., weighing in at 8 pounds, 2 ounces.

And at Broward Health Medical Center, baby Iris Derilus arrived later in the morning at 7:26 a.m., weighing in at 8 pounds and 6 ounces.

Four babies born to four different families at four different hospitals across South Florida now sharing the start of their lives right after the start of a New Year.

