MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Chaos unfolded in Miami Gardens as several individuals were detained following a car chase that resulted in damage to a residential property.

Video footage captured the aftermath of the incident, showing people on the ground in handcuffs as Miami Gardens Police and Florida Highway Patrol vehicles with flashing lights that illuminated the scene.

The crashed car occurred at the intersection of Northwest 167th Street and Northwest 25th Court around 11 p.m. Monday.

The speeding driver lost control of the vehicle, hit the fence and hammered straight through it and into a tree on the other side. Pablo Hernandez, the homeowner of the damaged home, said it sounded like a bomb went off when the car came crashing into his fence.

He said when he opened his door he saw the mangled mess, the dozens of cop cars and the disaster in his front yard.

Miami Gardens Police confirmed that four people were taken into custody regarding the incident. According to Hernandez, they were chased because they allegedly stole the car.

As the car was towed away from the scene, the car was seen with heavy front-end damage.

On Tuesday morning, 7News cameras captured the path of destruction as pieces of the fence and tree limbs were all over the ground. Hernandez looked around at the destruction and tried to fix what he could, but he was in good spirits.

“The material things like the fence can be replaced, but lives cannot,” he said in Spanish.

