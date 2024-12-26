SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Christmas night turned into a nightmare for a group of people in Southwest Miami-Dade after four of them were shot and rushed to the hospital.

According to Miami-Dade Police, they responded to reports of a shooting near the 26000 block of Southwest 138th Court, just before 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

“Dodge Charger, four door, 2022,” said a dispatcher over Broadcastify police scanner.

Police said three of the four people who were shot got into a Dodge Charger and were driven to Baptist Health Homestead Hospital by a friend.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue later airlifted two of the three victims who were driven to the hospital to Jackson South Medical Center due to the severity of their injuries.

MDFR paramedics also transported the fourth victim, who was left at the house, to Jackson South Medical Center.

Investigators said all victims are listed in critical but stable condition and expected to make a full recovery.

Police spent most of the night combing through evidence and laying markers by shell casings.

Detectives said the shooter could be a woman who the victims knew personally.

As of 10:30 p.m., the subject remains on the run.

Police are investigating the cause of the shooting.

If you have any information on this shooting or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

