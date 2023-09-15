SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - First responders were at the scene of a traffic accident involving a school transport van colliding with a Ford pickup truck in Southwest Miami-Dade that sent four children to the hospital with minor injuries.

On Friday, just before 8 a.m., Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (MDFR) crews rushed to the scene on U.S. 1 near Southwest 230th Street where the truck and school transport van collided.

Live video footage showed the wreckage of a pick-up truck appearing to have severe damage to its front end while the damage to the van was in the rear.

According to MDFR officials, one adult and nine children were assessed by first responders. Florida Highway Patrol officials said of the nine children onboard the van, four of them were transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

Northbound lanes of U.S. 1, approaching Silver Palm Boulevard, were been blocked off temporarily and have since been reopened.

