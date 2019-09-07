4 children hospitalized after rollover wreck in Little Haiti

MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews took four children under 10 years old to the hospital after, police said, they were involved in a rollover crash in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the wreck near Northwest Second Avenue and 62nd Street, just after 12:45 p.m., Saturday.

Investigators said one child was thrown from the car during the crash.

7News cameras captured the moment the children’s father arrived at the scene. He was seen running toward his children and hugging them after learning about the incident.

Paramedics took the victims to an area hospital in unknown condition.

The cause the crash remains under investigation.

