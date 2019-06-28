4 carjacking suspects taken into custody after police chase ends on Venetian Causeway

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken four carjacking suspects into custody along the Venetian Causeway.
Miami Beach Police established a perimeter Friday morning after, they said, four people stole a vehicle in Miami Gardens.
The suspects allegedly fled from police before eventually ditching the vehicle.
They were taken into custody on the Venetian Causeway.
7SkyForce HD was above the scene where a silver SUV could be seen surrounded by marked and unmarked police vehicles.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area as the causeway is shut down.
