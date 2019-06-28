4 carjacking suspects taken into custody after police chase ends on Venetian Causeway

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken four carjacking suspects into custody along the Venetian Causeway.

Miami Beach Police established a perimeter Friday morning after, they said, four people stole a vehicle in Miami Gardens.

POLICE: #Traffic is restricted on the Venetian Cswy due to an earlier police perimeter. A vehicle involved in a carjacking from Miami Gardens fled from our officers. 4 subjects bailed from that vehicle and have now been apprehended. — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) June 28, 2019

The suspects allegedly fled from police before eventually ditching the vehicle.

They were taken into custody on the Venetian Causeway.

7SkyForce HD was above the scene where a silver SUV could be seen surrounded by marked and unmarked police vehicles.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area as the causeway is shut down.

