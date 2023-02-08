MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Four men, including a former NFL player, have been arrested for triggering trouble in South Beach.

Officials said they were parked illegally outside a hotel, and when they were asked to move, they pulled a gun on the manager.

The group was arrested Monday after the altercation outside the Shelly Hotel, on Collins Avenue, after the men were asked by the manager to move their SUV from a loading zone.

Surveillance video obtained exclusively by 7News and provided by the Sherbrooke Hotel’s Mitch Novick showed how the incident unfolded.

“You can see the guy in the driver’s side hanging out the window,” he said as he described the video.

A police report stated in part, “The males became aggravated and began to yell obscenities. Two of the males were hanging out of the rear windows yelling at the victim. One sitting on the door frame of the rear driver-side door as the vehicle is making a U-turn.”

The video showed men riding on the outside of the SUV.

Police officers said an unknown male hanging out of a vehicle pointed a semi-automatic gun at the hotel manager.

Someone called 911 before Miami Beach Police officers raced to 844 Collins Ave. and within a few minutes, they made a traffic stop on the westbound MacArthur Causeway.

One of those arrested was ex-NFL player Damian Parms.

On Tuesday, he faced Miami-Dade County circuit court Judge Mindy Glazer as she read over the police report to find out what his crimes were.

“So he’s basically the getaway driver,” she said.

The former Carolina Panthers defensive back was charged with accessory. The arrest form stated that loaded guns were found in the SUV, including a semi-automatic rifle. Multiple black ski masks with eye and mouth holes cut into them were also found.

“It was cold last night, right? 65 or 70,” said Glazer as Prams shrugged at her question.

Erwin Harper is accused of pointing the gun and is charged with aggravated assault with a firearm.

“Another day in paradise,” said Novick.

Parms was accused of stealing luggage at the Hartsfield-Jackson’s International Airport in Atlanta back in December.

The three other men involved in this case have their cases pending.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.