NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said they have arrested three men and a woman in connection to the fatal shooting of a city employee in North Miami Beach, taking the suspects into custody less than two weeks after what the victim’s loved ones called a “senseless murder.”

7News cameras on Tuesday captured family members consoling one other as North Miami Beach Police announced the break in the murder case of Melvin Victor.

“Today I stand before you to announce significant progress in a tragic case that has deeply impacted our city,” said North Miami Beach Police Chief Juan Pinillos.

In Tuesday’s news conference, police confirmed the four arrests in connection to the Aug. 20 murder.

“He was a dedicated public servant, a good man and someone whose life mattered,” said Pinillos.

Investigators said Victor was gunned down in an apartment complex parking lot along the 2000 block of Northeast 169th Street during some sort of fight while celebrating his 30th birthday.

Jamoree Ahmad Pitts was arrested nine days later in connection to Victor’s murder.

Police said three more suspects were apprehended Tuesday morning. Two of them, Trayquan Kamari Williams and Antoine Eleby Jr. face charges of first-degree murder, attempted murder, criminal mischief and discharging a firearm in a residential area.

The fourth suspect, Eileen Garcia, faces a charge of accessory to murder after the fact.

“I want to commend our investigators who, within just six hours of being notified of this homicide, identified these suspects and started building the case that led to these arrests,” said Pinillas.

It remains unclear whether any of the four arrested knew Victor.

The victim’s family is now grappling with the pain of his loss

“My brother only got one hour to celebrate his birthday, one hour. Senseless murder for no reason,” said Jude Denozio, Victor’s brother.

“He was kind, he doesn’t argue, selfless, you know, he was loved by so many, so many,” said Denozio.

But these arrests bring a small measure of comfort.

“To the City of North Miami Beach Police Department, thank you, thank you, thank you,” said Denozio.

The murder investigation is ongoing. North Miami Beach Police believe more people could be involved, and they continue to ask for anyone with information to come forward and call 305-949-5500.

