MIAMI (WSVN) - Four men are in custody after staging a traffic crash at an intersection in Miami, according to police.

According to Miami Police, a Real Time Crime Center detective observed suspicious activity on surveillance footage that led up to a traffic crash near Northwest Eighth Avenue and 70th Street, Wednesday.

In the footage, a car appears to slowly drive through an intersection before another vehicle slams into its side.

Authorities say the four men from those two cars have been charged with insurance fraud, organized scheme to defraud and providing false information to a police officer.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.