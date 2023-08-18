NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Several people were arrested after multiple law enforcement agencies conducted a drug raid at a South Florida home.

Miami-Dade Police, Drug Enforcement Administration and Homeland Security Investigation officials were at the scene of the home, located at the 3211 NW 20th St., Friday morning.

According to detectives with MDPD Organized Crime Bureau Narcotics Section, a search warrant was executed for the home as part of an ongoing investigation.

7News cameras captured investigators carrying bags of evidence and loading boxes marked “DEA Evidence” onto a truck.

Four men were walked out of the home in handcuffs and were put into a van.

Neighbors in the area told 7News they were concerned about the incident while others weren’t worried.

The identities of the suspects were not disclosed, as well as any charges they face.

