SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was able to track down his stolen trailer in Southwest Miami-Dade, a discovery that turned into a much bigger bust for police and led to four arrests.

Miami-Dade Police units found other trailers, stolen merchandise and drugs on the property in Southwest Miami-Dade. Officers took a father, mother and son into custody, Monday.

“It hurts. it hurts really bad just knowing that someone can take your stuff,” said general contractor Laron Frazier.

He told 7News his trailer, filled with close to $15,000 worth of work supplies and tools, was taken from one of his properties in Northeast Miami-Dade, Sunday night.

“It was much needed equipment inside the truck,” Frazier said.

The equipment was needed not only for his business, but for the work he does with underprivileged children in the community.

“I run a foundation, the 34 Ways Foundation,” Frazier said. We deal with kids. Our motto is to ‘teach, reach and educate the youth.’”

He said he teaches the children how to use his work tools to help them get a job in the future.

Frazier knew he couldn’t let the criminals get away with it.

The victim said he had a GPS tracker on his trailer, and it led him to a home on the intersection of Southwest 200th Street and 130th Avenue, where he found his equipment and detectives found a whole lot more.

“A can of worms was opened up over here,” Frazier said.

When Frazier spotted his trailer, he called police and let them know what was happening.

Deputies arrived soon after and found a yard filled with stolen merchandise, including one motorcycle, two trailers and a gun.

Multiple other trailers and other equipment were also found on the property with the vehicle identification numbers removed.

A man and his wife were arrested as well as another man who police said was a mechanic.

Detectives also found drugs on the property.

Investigators said a man who is the couple’s son was later apprehended.

As for Frazier, he’s just thankful he got his stuff back. He has a message to anyone out there thinking of taking it again.

“If you ever think about taking my stuff, just know we’re coming,” Frazier said. “By the time you take it apart and find the GPS, we’ll be knocking on your door.”

Police have not released the identities of anyone arrested.

