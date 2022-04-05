NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fight broke out on the campus of Miami Central High School, but it was four adults, not students, who were taken away in handcuffs.

Concerned parents rushed over to the school on Tuesday afternoon after learning about the threat that was made.

Gizzelle Lampley’s outrage boiled over outside the school, located in Northwest Miami-Dade, after a brawl apparently broke out between adults and students. She said her daughter was caught up in the chaos.

“Yeah, she was jumped, she was assaulted by another grown-up on school campus,” she said.

“Another fight broke loose,” said Tyreiasha, Lampley’s daughter. “They thought I was involved, and they attacked me.”

Tyreiasha went home with her mother shortly after.

“This is my senior year, and I’m supposed to be graduating this year,” said Tyreiasha. “All my mother wants is for me to walk across the stage, and I come to school to get jumped by grown people.”

7News cameras were at the campus as Miami-Dade Schools Police swarmed the high school, located off Northwest 95th Street, and multiple people were placed in handcuffs.

District officials confirmed a group of adults tried to get on campus to fight students. In total, four people were arrested.

“This school needs more security. It’s no reason why you got grown people trying to jump children at school. Where is the protection? Where the protection at?” said Lampley.

“Well, I think they’re dumber than a box of rocks to come to a school jumping on kids, for what?” said an area resident who identified herself as Renee.

Police have not disclosed the identities of those who were arrested, and they haven’t specified whether or not they are parents of students at the school.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.