NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police took four people into custody in Miami after following a ride-share scare in Northwest Miami-Dade’s Brownsville neighborhood.

A driver and a passenger were carjacked at gunpoint near Northwest 58th Street and 25th Avenue, Friday night.

However, the gunmen did not get far.

City of Miami Police officers found the car on Northwest 10th Avenue and 20th Street, and that’s also where they took the subjects into custody.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.