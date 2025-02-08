MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities said they have arrested a third man in connection to the fatal shootings of a mother and daughter on the Florida Turnpike in Hollywood.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, deputies took 20-year-old Kamarri Sanders into custody in Miami Gardens on Friday.

During his court appearance on Saturday, the suspect was denied bond.

Sanders faces a first-degree murder charge, as do 28-year-old Antoine Harris and 29-year-old Jaquan Thomas, in connection to the June 7, 2024 shooting near Mile Marker 49, south of Hollywood Boulevard.

Investigators said Beatrice Saintvil and her daughter, 4-year-old Janelle Souffrant, were heading northbound when they came under fire.

Paramedics with Hollywood Fire Rescue responded to the scene and pronounced Souffrant dead in the car. Saintvil was rushed to an area hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

