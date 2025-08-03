MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 10-year-old girl who was one of several people injured when a sailboat was struck by a barge in Biscayne Bay has died, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

In a press release issued Sunday afternoon, USCG officials wrote, “The child passed while surrounded by her immediate family.”

The victim becomes the third person to pass away as a result of Monday’s crash near Hibiscus Island.

“Our hearts continue to morn with all those impacted by Monday’s tragic incident, especially with the passing of another one of Miami’s children today,” said Capt. Frank Florio, commanding officer of Coast Guard Sector Miami, in a statement.

Investigators said the sailboat was carrying six people, five children and one adult, when it was was struck by the barge and began to sink.

In a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, former Bal Harbour Mayor Gabe Groisman said the third victim was his cousin, Arielle Buchman.

The two other deceased victims were identified as 7-year-old Mila Yankelevich of Argentina and 13-year-old Erin Ko, a Chilean national who had recently moved to the United States, officials said.

On Thursday, the Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner’s Office said Yankelevich and Ko died of accidental drowning

Late Sunday afternoon, 7News cameras captured loved ones consoling each other at the entrance of Temple Menorah in Miami Beach, where a funeral service is being held for Buchman.

“The Coast Guard remains committed to conducting a thorough investigation to ensure all facts are uncovered,” Florio went on to say in his statement, “Our investigative team will be joined by investigators from Argentina, the home nation of one of the victims.”

On Friday, officials said toxicology tests for the operators of a tugboat, barge and sailboat involved in the crash came back negative, ruling out alcohol or drugs as factors in the crash.

