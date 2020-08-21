$3M in stolen ventilators recovered in Southwest Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have recovered $3 million dollars worth of stolen ventilators in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Investigators said the massive shipment was found at an undisclosed location on Thursday.

Officials said the ventilators, which were stolen earlier this month, were meant for COVID-19 patients in El Salvador.

Several law enforcement agencies, including Miami-Dade Police, the Broward Sheriff’s Office and the FBI, are investigating.

Officials have not specified whether anyone has been arrested.

