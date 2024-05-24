MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was charged with sexual battery and kidnapping after, police said, he sexually assaulted an intoxicated woman in Miami Beach while pretending to be a rideshare driver and coaxing her into his car.

According to Miami Beach Police, 38-year old Claudel Lesperance committed the crime back in February after he picked up a woman on Washington Avenue, who was leaving the Baroom Club.

He was arrested Thursday after, investigators said, tests found his DNA on the victim’s clothing.

Friday morning, the suspect appeared before Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy S. Glazer.

“You were arrested for a sexual battery charge and attempted kidnapping,” said Glazer.

People posing as rideshare drivers has been a problem across the country and in South Florida.

In March of 2021, police said a fake rideshare driver raped an 18-year-old tourist in Fort Lauderdale, and in January, another man allegedly duped a woman into thinking he was an Uber driver, and she woke up the next day naked at a Little Havana hotel.

“You should verify it before you even step foot into it, ” said City of Miami Police Officer Michael Vega.

Miami Police are giving out a warning, especially for women, as the busy holiday weekend approaches.

“You always gotta verify that the vehicle that you are going to get in is the one that says on your phone,” said Vega. “Second of all, once you get into the vehicle, you want to ask the driver, ‘What’s your name?’ And that name should match the one that is on the app.”

Even if you confirm you have the correct driver, police say, you should “share your ride” with a trusted friend or relative. The app will send a notice and share your location, so they can keep an eye on your travels.

Popular ridesharing apps offer that option under the safety feature icon.

Or simply, police said, just call a friend and keep them on the phone for the duration of the ride.

Another piece of advice that police are giving is that there is safety in numbers.

“Even, if you’re going to have just one drink, it will impair your thinking process, so always be in pairs or at least a couple of people,” said Vega. “Be in a group, stay together. Do not venture off from your group. That’s a good plan to have before you even go out.”

Lesperance remains behind bars without bond.

