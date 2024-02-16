SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Veterinarians at Zoo Miami performed physicals on their flock of flamingos.

The zoo’s animal health team set up a mobile clinic next to the Caribbean flamingos’ habitat, Thursday morning.

Thirty-seven birds came through to get an annual checkup, X-rays and vaccinations for West Nile virus.

Other than some common eye and foot issues, the flock got a clean bill of health.

