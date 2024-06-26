MIAMI (WSVN) - One person was fatally shot following an altercation with police officers in Miami, authorities reported Wednesday.

The incident occurred near Northeast Second Avenue and 25th Street, early Wednesday morning.

Officials from the City of Miami Police Department and crime scene investigators were at the scene to probe the circumstances of the confrontation.

Officials said the victim is a 37-year-old Hispanic female.

According to Hamid Hamidi, a witness and roommate who called 911, the situation escalated rapidly after police responded to a distress call from him. He reported that his roommate had threatened him with a knife.

“She had knife that I felt threatened with and that wasn’t the first time she had a knife in her hand. It was surreal. It is something I would never want anybody to witness,” Hamidi noted.

According to police, three officers responded to the scene. They made contact with both the victim and the female roommate. At one point during the conversation, the female victim armed herself with a knife. She refused repeated requests from officers to drop the knife and then charged towards the officers, leading to two officers firing their gun.

“Three cops were just having a conversation with the girl and then all of a sudden she charged at them, which is my roommate,” Hamidi told 7News. “She charged at them with a knife. I could see it in the shadows. That’s when they had to defend themselves because they did give her many warnings of, you know, stopping and ‘Please, do not come forward’ and all of that. Regardless, she charged at them and she was shot.”

Hamidi also added that his roommate, who he has only been living with for about a month, had mental health issues.

“The moment this happened, I instantly regretted it. That was just the human side of me regretting what, for me to call the cops, but I don’t know how it could’ve ended if I didn’t,” Hamidi said.

Witnesses tell 7News they heard around three to four gunshots in the early morning. One witness said she immediately knew it was gunfire and not fireworks.

Authorities confirmed that no police officers were injured during the incident. The officers have been placed on administrative duties.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has taken charge of the investigation, which remains ongoing. Further details have yet to be released by the authorities.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.