MIAMI (WSVN) - A 37-year-old Miami man was arrested after being accused of preying on a 12-year-old girl and sending her explicit text messages.

Yosvany Fernandez Gonzalez is facing several charges, which include lewd and lascivious conduct on a child, traveling to meet a minor, electronic transmission harmful to minors, and possession of child pornography.

During his court appearance on Friday, a judge set Gonzalez’s bond to $55,000. He was also issued a stay-away order and will be placed on house arrest with a GPS monitor if he pays his bond.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the victim’s mother reported to police that her daughter was engaging in explicit conversations with Gonzalez. The mother told police that her daughter asked her if she could go outside twice and when she told her no, the mother took her phone and found the inappropriate texts.

The texts, police said, included several explicit images and videos.

