SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 37-year-old man is facing several charges after he fled from police and barricaded himself inside a storm drain in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Alexander Lopez was arrested Thursday and was charged with fleeing/eluding police, driving without a license, resisting an officer without violence and driving recklessly.

He is expected to appear in bond court, Friday.

According to police, the incident began at around 3 a.m., when officers attempted to pull over Lopez who was driving recklessly. However, he fled the scene.

After evading police the first time, investigators said, another officer spotted Lopez driving erratically and tried to stop him.

Lopez then stopped his vehicle on a grass ravine and jumped into a canal near Graceland Memorial Park South.

After jumping into the canal, police said, Lopez then barricaded himself inside the storm drain.

The standoff lasted several hours and officers used a special water camera to search for Lopez.

He was eventually caught, handcuffed and placed on a stretcher in an ambulance.

