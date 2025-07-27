HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies have located a 36-year-old man who was reported missing from Homestead, police said.

According to Homestead Police, Ruddy Martin Torrez had been last seen driving a red 2009 Toyota Yaris with a North Carolina tag, at around 4 a.m. on Saturday.

Torrez stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs around 165 pounds, has a thin build, and has short black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a green shirt, brown pants and black shoes at the time of his disappearance.

Detectives said Torrez met the criteria for a missing endangered individual. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Purple Alert for him.

Sunday night, police confirmed MDSO deputies found Torrez along with his car. He has since been Baker Acted.





