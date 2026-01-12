A man accused of causing chaos at a Hialeah cafeteria appeared in a Miami-Dade courtroom on Monday.

Thirty-six-year-old Daniel Odio Suarez faces a charge of attempted first degree murder after, police say, he shot a person multiple times in the leg near West 21st Place and Eighth Court in Hialeah on Sunday.

The victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center following police’s arrival.

After speaking to a witness, detectives found Odio Suarez attempting to catch a flight to Havana, Cuba at Miami International Airport.

Police and Homeland Security agents diverted the plane and took him into custody.

During the police interview, detectives said the suspect provided a full confession to the alleged crimes.

The judge on Monday set his bond at $10,000.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.