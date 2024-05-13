MIAMI (WSVN) - A man accused of shooting at a police car outside a South Florida synagogue appeared in bond court on Monday.

Thirty-six-year-old Evan Polinski shot the police cruiser in North Miami Beach with an officer still inside on May 8.

The shooting took place outside the Kaballah Center near Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 163rd Street.

Officials said that after shooting the cruiser, Polinski drove away and crashed his car.

Polinski is charged with attempted murder and other charges. He is being held without bond.

