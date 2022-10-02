MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have located a man hours after he was reported missing from Miami’s Brickell section.

According to City of Miami Police, 35-year-old Matthew Brian Deatleh had been last seen in an unspecified part of Brickell at around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.

He stands 6 feet tall, weighs around 210 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Investigators did not specify what he was last seen wearing.

Sunday night, police confirmed Deatleh was found safe and has been reunited with his family.

