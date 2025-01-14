MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida man appeared in court after being accused of a disturbing crime.

Hunter Hines, 35, was arrested after he was accused of sexual battery on a 13-year-old boy in a bathroom at Dolphin Mall.

He faces charges of sexual battery plus lewd and lascivious molestation of a child.

Hines is a microbiologist from Pembroke Pines. He faces similar charges for an incident out of Indian River County in 2023.

