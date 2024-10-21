SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been arrested after an argument led to two people shot and killed in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police responded to the plant nursery near 240th Street and Loveland Drive on Sunday afternoon.

According to officials, 35-year-old Eric Jose Garcia called police after shooting two men at the nursery. Garcia said he shot them because the victims had parked their truck behind his and refused to move it.

He added that the victims kept getting too close to his truck and smashed a beer bottle against the hood of his truck so he began shooting at them to make sure that they were dead, according to police.

Garcia was taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder.

