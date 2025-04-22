SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 35-year-old has died following a shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies responded Tuesday afternoon to the area of 26637 Southwest 139th Avenue.

7Skyforce hovered above the rural scene capturing what appears to be a homeless encampment alongside a canal bank. Cameras also captured a person speaking to responding deputies.

Upon arrival, detectives said they located a man, identified as Gregory Trevon Norman, suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to the hospital in critical conditions and despite best efforts by the medical team, he succumbed to his injuries.

Deputies have no information on a subject at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crimestoppers at (305) 471-TIPS(8477)

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.