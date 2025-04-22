NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of stealing and crashing a vehicle into a home in Northeast Miami-Dade appeared in bond court Tuesday morning.

34-year-old Reginald Miller attempted to flee on foot moments after, officials say, he jumped a roundabout and slammed his car into the living room of a home on 115th Street near Barry University.

Responding police officers quickly apprehended the suspect before charging him with aggravated assault with a weapon and grand theft of a vehicle.

“He pulled out a gun and put it to my chest and he pulled the trigger and it went click. I don’t care if he was drunk, I don’t care what’s wrong with him, somebody like that is very, very, very dangerous,” John Easton, the victim, said. “They do not belong on the streets ma’am.”

The house, after suffering the intense damage and being left with a large hole, was deemed unsafe.

