HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami Beach Police motorcycle officer has died at a local hospital after being involved in a crash along Interstate 75 in Hialeah, leading to a major closure.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along the northbound lanes in the area of Northwest 138th Street, near the Gratigny Parkway’s entrance to I-75, just west of the Palmetto Expressway, at around 11:30 a.m., Tuesday.

7Skyforce hovered above first responders as they administered CPR in a grassy area near the roadway.

A rescue helicopter landed in the middle of the roadway and transported the officer to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

At a Tuesday afternoon press conference, Miami Beach Police Chief confirmed the officer is 33-year-old David Cajuso. He succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

Officials said Cajuso had been with the police force for 10 years. He is survived by his wife and three children.

Officers from several law enforcement agencies stood outside the hospital in a show of support, shortly after the rescue helicopter landed on the roof.

The Gratigny Parkway has been shut down in both directions between Red Road and the Palmetto. Officials urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

The Florida Highway Patrol is leading the investigation into the crash.

